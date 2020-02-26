Jail tour shows toilets, showers repaired

All of the sinks and showers have running hot water.

And all of the toilets flush.

“It’s looking good,” Federal Public Defender John Gorman said during a visit to Alpha block at the Department of Corrections Hagåtña Detention Facility Tuesday afternoon.

Gorman, along with Assistant Federal Public Defender Briana Kottke; Mike Schwab with the U.S. Attorney’s Office; the U.S. Marshals Service; and DOC officials, walked through a portion of the federal side of the facility.

“It is freshly painted. Our maintenance crews did some repairs in the cells on the plumbing and the toilets that was an issue,” said DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon.

Nine federal inmates and detainees, whom Gorman represents, have filed complaints with the District Court of Guam alleging inhumane conditions at the prison to include improper medical, dental and psychological care.

“Depending on what their needs are, if it’s immediate, then we go ahead and make assessments, give them medication, contact our on-call 24/7 physician who will either do a diagnostic evaluation or send the person to the emergency department,” said Guam Memorial Hospital Nurse II Bill Toves, who is one of the two nurses assigned to the facility.

During the tour, DOC pointed out that the fire suppression system in the renovated block hasn’t been in operation for several years.

“The fire suppression doesn’t work. We are planning on getting it fixed,” said Aguon.

There's no time frame yet when DOC will be able to get the funding to make the repairs.

The Hagåtña facility has been doing a fire watch and conducting monthly drills due to the inoperable system.

“That’s pretty scary,” said Kottke, as she looked at some of the non-fire-retardant mattresses that were being used by the detainees.

“These are the mattresses left over from FestPac that were donated to the facility but are noncompliant with the federal code,” she said.

DOC plans to order more fire-retardant mattresses.

Additionally, the jail has installed a new air conditioning unit and tables and chairs for attorneys to meet with their clients.

DOC plans to begin moving the prisoners back to the renovated cells today so the department can continue working on other areas in long need of improvement.

The U.S. Attorney's Office contends the court doesn't have jurisdiction to hear the case, as it has not been filed as a civil rights complaint.

The case is set to go back before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on March 9 after she ordered the parties to work on resolving the issues outside of the courtroom.

‘"We still have some issues but we do see very significant process,” Gorman said.