Jailed former mayor personally pleads for his release

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is opposed to the release of former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas, citing an obstruction of justice concern.

“If the court were inclined to release him, that is our biggest concern. Frankly, he is privy to information – that of uncharged conduct – that I won’t go into, because it’s not charged, but that’s our biggest concern with his release,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sombataro during a status conference on Wednesday.

The issue of the former mayor's release was discussed just a few days before Yona village residents will head to the polls for a special election to vote for Blas' replacement. A special election for mayor will be held on Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at M.U. Lujan Elementary School.

Sombataro told the court she did not believe there is a condition that will mitigate the risk of Blas sharing the information with a witness or potential co-conspirator, or any victims of the crimes of which he has knowledge.

Blas assured District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood that he would not attempt to contact anyone if the court allowed him to be released to third-party custodians, identified as his girlfriend of 15 months, Stacey Coletta and his son, Beau Blas.

“Quite honestly I’ve never had interest in getting in contact with any of these people. I’ve never threatened them ... I’ve accepted my responsibility. If there’s nothing more to it, I always thought, as a mayor, one of my primary duties is to help and I’ve done so. The people of Yona couldn’t even get the correct number of signatures to remove me. That speaks volumes. I’ve never been a threat to anyone,” said Blas. “I have a family. I love my family. A lot has been taken away from me. I just want to recover.

The former mayor has repeatedly sought release from jail pending his sentencing hearing citing medical conditions, inaccessibility and privacy to prepare for sentencing with his attorney, and unsanitary conditions behind bars.

“Blas, through discovery, had also been privy to information regarding ongoing investigations and potential witnesses that we have talked to with regards to matters not currently charged,” said Sombataro. “With regard to the internet, with regards to him reaching out to those individuals ... we would consider that obstruction of justice.”

The prosecutor confirmed the government is concerned that Blas would directly or indirectly contact any alleged co-conspirators or witnesses in any other cases that are affiliated with his current crime.

Razzano quickly fired back, “There are no co-conspirators and no other crimes. My client pled guilty to one count of extortion."

He said no one else has been indicted. "There’s been no grand jury, no search warrant. There is no other case. This is the only case,” the defense attorney stated.

During Wednesday’s status conference, the judge also took a virtual tour of the Hagåtña Detention Facility to look at the potential places where Blas could meet with his attorney to prepare for sentencing.

The court has previously denied his motion for release.

The defense alleges there is no privacy and no place within the detention facility for him to adequately prepare for his sentencing and meet with his attorney in private.

The court virtually toured an 11x12 private room with a newly installed air conditioner that is designated as a secured location for attorneys to meet with their clients.

Department of Corrections Maj. Antone Aguon told the court the room is available if they need it and the department would be willing to make other accommodations if they need something more private, but noted the room has not been utilized in weeks. Aguon said the detention facility is sanitized daily.

Blas interjected and asked to speak to the court.

“I live in my block every day,” said Blas.” If you were to walk in there right now, you’re going to find the shower curtain made of cloth, covered with bacteria stuck to the cloth. You’ll find a bar of Ivory soap that is overused and hasn’t been replenished and not done on a daily basis. You’re going to find those things that are unsanitary.”

The statement prompted the judge to ask if a single bar of soap is being utilized by all the detainees at the facility.

“The bar is broken into three parts, that’s how it’s divided,” replied Blas.

The former mayor said the last time he and other detainees received masks was in April and it has broken twice.

“There is no sanitation such as bleach or hand gel for any of the detainees ...There is nothing we use to sanitize our cells other than water and Ivory soap,” he said.

The judge said she would issue a decision on the motion for release today.

“I’m not going to release him on the fear of COVID," the judge said. If she did, "then I’d have to release everybody,” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

The U.S. Probation Department supports conditions of release that would include: home detention, a third-party custodian, location monitoring, no excessive alcohol use, no possession of a controlled substance, submit to drug testing, surrender his passport and no contact with potential witnesses.