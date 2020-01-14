Jailed mayor appoints council members

While he's being held behind bars, Yona Mayor Jesse Blas has appointed 10 residents of the village to be members of the Yona Municipal Planning Council who are to run the village while he's unavailable.

Blas, who faces trial for alleged bribery and extortion charges, provided appointment letters to the Mayors' Council of Guam through his attorney Joseph Razzano.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said the appointment letters will now be hand-carried individually to the appointees for them to accept or decline the appointment.

Sablan said once the letters have been signed, the council will publicly release the names of the appointees.

The council would be in place to handle the duties of the mayor in his absence.

The FBI arrested Blas in September 2019 after he was indicted on allegations he accepted bribes in exchange for the use of mailboxes under his office's control to be used for an alleged drug-dealing.

Blas has been behind bars since his arrest and his annual leave credits will be exhausted this week, but he has yet to resign, even after the mayors' council has urged him to do so.

His trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 4.

SUBHEAD

Legislation that would recall mayor stuck

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson on Monday urged her colleagues in the Guam Legislature's Democratic leadership to legislation she authored that would put in place a mechanism to fill the mayoral vacancy.

"It has been 118 days, or about 17 weeks, since the people of Yona have had a void in village leadership," Nelson stated. "This has left municipal affairs and the administration of various vital services in the village to the Yona Mayor’s Office" – without the leadership and direction of their elected mayor."

Yona residents have made their concerns about public safety and community welfare known during two town hall meetings recently hosted by Nelson, in coordination with the Yona Mayor’s Office.

Most residents, some attending both meetings, called for immediate action to fill the void in village leadership, Nelson stated.

Nelson introduced Bill No. 259 on Dec. 27, 2019. The bill would initiate the recall election of the Yona mayor.

Nelson urged Speaker Tina Muna Barnes to convene a special session soon to discuss and move forward Bill 259, "so the people of Yona may find leadership in other esteemed candidates who are able and willing to serve their village."

"The people of Yona have repeatedly called on us to help them elect new leadership, so this is not an issue we can afford to drag our feet on," said Nelson.

Nelson added, “appointing a Municipal Planning Council while incarcerated is not servant leadership.”