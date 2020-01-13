Yona Mayor Jesse Blas appointed ten residents of the village to be members of the Yona Municipal Planning Council while behind bars awaiting a federal trial.

Blas, who remains behind bars awaiting a federal trial for alleged bribery and extortion charges, provided appointment letters to the Mayors' Council of Guam through his attorney Joseph Razzano.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said the appointment letters will now be hand-carried individually to the appointees for them to accept or decline the appointment.

Sablan said once the letters have been signed, the council will publicly release the names.

The council would be in place to handle the duties of the mayor in his absence.

Blas' annual leave will be exhausted this week, but he has yet to resign.

His trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 4.