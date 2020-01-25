Jailed mayor no longer getting paid

Yona Mayor Jesse M. Blas has exhausted his annual leave credits and is now on leave without pay.

He has been held at the Department of Corrections since September 2019 on federal charges of extortion and bribery.

Blas, who has an annual salary of $75,000, has been getting paid since his arrest last year.

Blas' paid leave ended on Jan. 15, Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan confirmed.

Sablan and others including Speaker Tina Muña Barnes have recommended that Blas step down from his elected position while he awaits trial, set to begin on Feb. 4.

Instead, Blas appointed members to his village Municipal Planning Council from jail. The MPC serves the village in the absence of a mayor.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson asked the Attorney General’s Office whether Blas’ appointment of residents to the MPC was valid, considering the mayor is jailed and is on administrative leave. The AG's office is reviewing the matter.

The mayor stands accused of accepting and asking for bribes in exchange for a drug-dealing operation's access to mailboxes his office controlled.

Running for mayor

While multiple proposals between the governor's office and the Legislature have been made in response to the Yona mayor's situation, at least five people have shown interest in leading the village as its next mayor.

Five have filed their organizational reports with the Guam Election Commission. They are Christina Toves Perez, Ethan Aguon Camacho, Committee to elect Bill A. Quenga, Franklin E. Hiton and the Committee to elect Roque B. Eustaquio.

Hiton, a Yona resident, also is petitioning for the recall of the mayor.