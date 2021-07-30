Japan Airlines will continue the suspension of its Narita-Guam flights through Oct. 30.

The airline has pushed back previous plans to restart its Guam flights. It tentatively planned to return in May but COVID-19 cases in Japan have kept many Japanese travelers grounded. Before the latest suspension, JAL initially planned to resume Guam service after September.

According to JAL, the delay is part of an overall revision of the airline’s international network in response to the decrease in the number of people traveling. The airline did schedule the resumption of some of its flights from Haneda and Narita to Honolulu in October.

“Due to the situation of COVID-19, each country updates its restriction of entry to its country or quarantine measures from day to day and there has been a decrease in travel demand,” a release from JAL states.

The changes apply to routes to the U.S. mainland as well as Canada, Europe, Southeast and South Asia, Australia, Hawaii, and Guam.

Customers who are impacted by the changes to flights will be contacted and assisted with alternate travel options.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” the release states.

Japan is hosting this year's Olympics. On Tuesday, the nation's capital of Tokyo reported more than 2,848 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily count recorded – surpassing its last peak of 2,520 in January.