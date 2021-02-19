Japan Airlines will continue the suspension of its Guam-Narita flights until May 31, according to a press release.

The airline announced its international flight frequency plans through the end of May and much of its flight operations, like other airlines during the current pandemic, have been reduced.

According to a schedule released by the airline, JL941/942, between Narita and Guam, had 122 flights suspended. Additional flights, JL943/944, are listed as launch postponed.

The airline has been evaluating its operations on a monthly basis and hasn’t had regular flights since shortly after the pandemic struck in spring of 2020.

In late December 2020 to January 2021, the airline operated three extra sections between Guam and Narita for the year-end and New Year's period – Dec. 24, Jan. 4 and Jan. 24 – primarily for those who need to return to Japan, according to a press release from the airline.