JAL flight suspensions extended into March

Japan Airlines' flight suspension will continue until March 20.

The airline will operate three extra sections between Guam and Narita for the year-end and New Year's period – Dec. 24, Jan. 4 and Jan. 24 – for those who need to return to Japan, according to a press release.

"The carrier will continue to review travel restrictions within each destination and update its international network plan, while asking for our customers' understanding during this unprecedented time," said Hajime Fujiwara, director of Japan Airlines Regional Office Guam.

"As the virus still lingers, let us put forth our contributions by following guidelines and assisting with the containment of the spread. For now, let's hope for an early vanquishment of the virus and let's proceed with safety pre-caution measures at all times. We will continue to keep you updated as we move along."