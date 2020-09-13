Most Popular
Articles
- $4.2M in tax refunds for early February filers
- 2 deaths, 53 workers test positive
- CMS report finds GMH failures in 2 deaths
- FEMA OKs partial funding for $400 weekly lost wages
- Governor extends stay-at-home order to Sept. 18; digital contact tracing app unveiled
- ‘I am a prisoner’
- Case: 3 boys molested
- $1.5M in federal aid checks processed, mailed
- Harmon restaurant shut down due to rodent infestation
- Mayor Salas: 'I really miss my daughter'
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
We are in a continued stay-at-home order once again – through Sept. 18. Read more
Dr. B Speaks!
- By Samuel Betances
The devastating phenomena of summer learning loss for children from book-poor homes without resources and social capital is well documented in… Read more
- Marie Virata Halloran
The burden of COVID-19 on Guam is incomprehensible. Suicidal attempts can leave the withering person with a serious life-debilitating conditio… Read more