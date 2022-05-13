A man charged in the 2019 kidnapping and rape case involving a 13-year-old girl as the accuser denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.
Jesse James pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, kidnapping as a first-degree felony, strangulation as a third-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony.
He appeared Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.
James waived his right to a speedy trial.
Prosecutors alleged that James kidnapped the child in Dededo in November 2019 and took her into a jungle area where he raped her.
Investigators waited more than two years to receive DNA test results from the FBI before they made the arrest.