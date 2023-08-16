A woman suspected in the death of her newborn daughter in 2018 is scheduled to go to trial in January 2024.

On Monday morning, Melissa Fuppul and her attorney, Curtis Van de veld, appeared in the Superior Court of Guam to give Judge Vernon Perez a status update on her 2018 case. Fuppul faces charges of murder, manslaughter, child abuse and family violence.

According to court documents, Fuppul gave birth at home to her daughter before placing the newborn inside a plastic bag within a tote bag and hitchhiking with the child to Guam Regional Medical City. Upon their arrival, hospital staff members were unable to revive the newborn.

Considering the case is now five years old, Perez has consistently called Fuppul's case to receive updates on potential negotiations for a plea.

During the hearing Monday, Van de veld explained he has not received a plea offer from the prosecution and requested a trial date be set for January 2024.

While Perez's staff was looking at the court calendar for a possible trial date, prosecutor Matthew Shuck responded that he will look to send an offer to Van de veld.

In the meantime, however, Perez stated the trial would be in mid- to late January, but he will continue to hold hearings to check in on the negotiations.

Fuppul's next hearing will be held Oct. 10.

"There seems to be want for negotiations, but I have to put a trial date because your case is getting so old," Perez said to Fuppul, who has been on pretrial release since June 2018.

Since being released, Fuppul has not committed any violations, Perez added.

Withdrawn

In a hearing for Fuppul in January of this year, a plea offer was sent to Van de veld. However, he later received an email from the Office of the Attorney General that "all offers that have not been formally accepted have been withdrawn."

Van de veld added the email meant negotiations for Fuppul's case were "back to square one." Shuck stated at the time that newly installed Attorney General Douglas Moylan would be changing the way plea negotiations are conducted.