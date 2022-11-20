Residents packed Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park Saturday to mark the return of the Japan Autumn Festival, now in its 41st year.

The event, much like other large-scale gatherings, hasn't been held in several years due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the interactive booths, music, entertainment and delicious food that island residents and tourists have come to know were once again offered to those who made the trek, or took advantage of shuttle services, to Ypao Beach in Tumon.

The Japan Club of Guam, which organized the festival, expressed this year's celebration couldn’t be accomplished without the help of their coordinators and partners.