The 42nd annual Japanese Autumn Festival is set for Nov. 18 at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, also known as Ypao Beach Park.

First established in 1977 by the Japan Club of Guam, Akimatsuri is a traditional Japanese festival celebrating the arrival of autumn. Japanese culture will be on display throughout the event, featuring music, dancing (including bon odori) and other activities, such as catching goldfish.

The fare will include yakisoba, chicken yakitori, okonomiyaki (Japanese pancakes), various desserts, sake, beer and other meals prepared by the Japan Chefs Association, according to a news release. There also will be a “Maguro Kaitai Show,” a tuna-carving show, presented by Chef Nakamura, the executive chef at Joinus Restaurant Keyaki.

“The annual Autumn Festival marks the beginning of our joyous festival season. People gather to enjoy Japanese culture and nature, creating a great melting pot called Akimatsuri,” said Tadashi Gonda, president of the Japan Club of Guam. “See you all at Ypao park on Nov. 18!”

Admission and shuttle service are free of charge. Attendees can purchase tickets and booklets for activities at the festival. More event details will be provided at a later date.