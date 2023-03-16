Youth performers from different backgrounds showcased their talents on stage in honor of building strong relations and promoting unity Tuesday night during the One Guam: Ethnic Community Youth Night.

Representatives from the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Guam, the Filipino Community of Guam, the Guam Nikkei Association, the Young Men’s League of Guam, the Japan Club of Guam, and the Korean Association of Guam were all invited by the Consulate-General of Japan to perform.

One performer, Justine Xu, a St. John’s School senior, has been playing the violin for 13 years and was chosen as the opening act for One Guam’s inaugural night.

“I am actually both Chinese and Korean and I think that this Ethnic Community Youth Night is a very important event for not just me but all the youth here on Guam. I think it’s really special that we get to celebrate all the different ethnicities and showcase the different talent we have here on Guam,” Xu told The Guam Daily Post.

Although Guam is a small island it is populated with many different people from across the region and the world. For Xu, she believes that each person, no matter where they come from, has something special to offer.

“I think the whole point of this event is to promote unity and I think just me being of different ethnicities speaks on behalf of what this event is trying to promote here,” said Xu.

She represented the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Guam and performed a rendition of “Carmen Fantasy” by Pablo de Sarasate on the violin.

“I really love playing music and having other people share in the joy of what music is in general, and being able to spread some positivity and trying to put on this performance that did take a lot of work to prepare for and put on a show that I was very proud of,” said Xu.

“I have been greeted with so much love and so much support from so many people,” continued Xu. “I think connections and making relationships is very important. It’s a good quality to have especially since I am going to graduate soon.”

Isabella Villasoto, a junior at the Academy of Our Lady of Guam, represented the Young Men’s League by playing the guitar and singing.

“At first I didn’t know that I was good at singing, until I went onstage and realized, ‘Wow, the power of song is beautiful,’ because I grew up listening to music and then just going on the stage, the command you have to share your gift to the world,” Villasoto told the Post.

For her, this opportunity was something that she was very excited to partake in. She said she looked forward to seeing what the different organizations and performers had to offer.

“I just think that could be inspiration for others (and it) just reminds me of why I do what I do,” Villasoto said. “I came with the intent of sharing the songs I have sung in my bedroom or living room and I just think that was so much fun for me.”

Each student carried with them a desire for something greater. For Villasoto, she said she hopes to use her passion for public speaking in her future career.

“Anything with vocals, I really enjoy and I hope to go to college where I can exercise not only music but become a lawyer,” said Villasoto.

Another performer, Satoshi Ogata, brought something a little different to the stage. He represented the Guam Nikkei Association and played his beloved ukulele.

“I just fell in love when I started playing,” said Ogata. “I just wanted to share to everybody how the ukulele can be an instrument and not just a toy.”

Since he has Japanese roots, he hoped to showcase his talents to help change the misnomers of his instrument.

“Especially the uke, it’s an island kind of instrument, so if I can connect those two I’ll be very happy,” Ogata said.