Japan eases travel restrictions, but tourism outlook unchanged

The Guam Visitors Bureau is looking to capitalize on the lifting of travel restrictions for Japanese visitors, but tourism projections for the year haven’t been bumped up yet.

With the Japan market lifting travel restrictions in April, GVB launched its GoGo! Guam Summer campaign with Japanese media and has been pushing for local members to encourage travel with discounts and special deals through September.

Alongside Japan’s easing restrictions, the U.S. has dropped its final travel restriction, a vaccine mandate for foreign visitors.

The developments are “optimistic,” GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said, and more information about the campaign’s effectiveness should be available by the close of summer.

However, visitor arrivals are expected to hover around 41% of pre-pandemic levels through the end of the fiscal year, Perez said, or about 670,000 arrivals.

“We have always anticipated some material return of the Japan market in the summer. While actual arrivals have been outpacing original projections, GVB will continue to monitor the overall performance as it scales up toward the year’s end,” he said.

Barriers to tourism remain, including the poor exchange rate for those who want to swap Japanese yen for U.S. dollars, Perez said, and international departures from Japan are still “stubbornly” below 40%.

“With less spending power, they will be even more selective in choosing where they go and what they buy in a destination.”

Seating capacity for flights to Guam through United Airlines and Japan Airlines is also limited, with the total capacity at less than half what it was in 2019. Add to that the fact that airfare to Guam is higher than to other “short-haul” destinations such as Vietnam, Korea, Thailand and Malaysia.

Travel from Korea remains at slightly better numbers than Japan, with the Korean market at about 50% of what it was in 2019. For Taiwan, efforts have shifted to charter flights through the end of July as hope continues to be held out for the return of direct air service, Perez said.

Some 30 charters have the potential to bring more than 5,300 visitors between April and July.

Tourism numbers for next fiscal year are still expected to hit about 70% of their peak in 2019, Perez said.