The Consulate-General of Japan recently announced the Japanese government will be offering scholarships to qualified applicants to study at Japanese universities as an undergraduate or research student under the Japanese government's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT or Monbukagakusho) Scholarship Program for 2024.

For individuals interested in applying for undergraduate studies, applicants must be United States citizens and live in Guam or the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. According to a press release, U.S. citizens who hold dual citizenship with Japan may apply under the condition they renounce their Japanese citizenship upon selection.

Additionally, applicants must be born on or after April 2, 1999; have either completed a 12-year regular course of school education or graduated from a school equivalent to senior high school in Japan; be willing to learn the Japanese language and receive university education in the Japanese language; be able to leave for and arrive in Japan between April 1 through 7, 2024; conduct research in the same or related field majored as an undergraduate; and be able to contact and obtain a letter of acceptance from a professor at the Japanese university they wish to enter.

All applications must be submitted to the Japan Consulate in Hagåtña no later than Friday, June 2, to be screened. According to the release, the candidates who pass the screening will then take a writing test. After passing the writing test, candidates will have an interview with the local consul general of Japan.

For more information, visit https://www.studyinjapan.go.jp/en/smap-stopj-applications-undergraduate.html, contact Naoko Leasiolagi at 671-646-1290 or email cgjguam@ag.mofa.go.jp.