Hawaii Gov. David Ige and other officials announced Tuesday that Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has included Hawaii in an exclusive list of destinations being considered to resume safe international travel with Japan.

The Japan government announced the first 12 destinations that are being considered: Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Macao, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan. In addition to the 12, Europe and Hawaii will follow in the next step, Ige stated in a press release.

Hawaii is the only U.S. destination to make the cut.

Gov. Ige has decided recently to keep the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine in effect for travelers entering Hawaii, and to continue a mandatory screening process at the state's international airport.

Hawaii also has announced plans to offer a pre-travel testing option, currently scheduled to begin Sept. 1.

"We are getting closer to the point where travel between Japan and Hawaii can be restarted while staying focused on protecting people's health," Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said in a joint statement with Gov. Ige.

Saiki was instrumental in Hawaii being included on Japan's list of travel destinations through his discussions with Japan's top policymakers as the chair of the Japan Hawaii Legislators Friendship Association, according to the state governor's press release.