A tourist who was accused of exposing his genitals to an 11-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman in separate incidents in 2019 has admitted to the allegations against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Makoto Yamaki, 45, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure as a misdemeanor on Monday.

Judge Maria Cenzon gave him a one-year suspended prison sentence and credit for time served. He was also ordered to have no contact and stay away from the victims.

Yamaki, who is back in Japan, signed a deferred plea agreement with the Guam attorney general's office, which means the case would be dismissed and expunged from his record. He is scheduled to appear back before the court on Dec. 7.

Judge Cenzon said if the defendant has no violations, then she would officially close the case at that status hearing.

Exposure

In the first incident, an 11-year-old girl went to buy a drink at Tumon Heights Store along Ypao Road around 7 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2019, when the man exposed himself, court documents state. The child ran from the store to a nearby bus stop. Around 6:40 p.m. that day, two women also reported an adult man had showed his genitals to one of them at the same store.

While Tumon-Tamuning precinct police officers were responding at the store after the report from the two women, the parents of the 11-year-old also walked into the store and told police they had seen the man nearby, on Ypao Road.