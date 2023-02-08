Japan travel agents hold board meeting, push for more visitors

A key partner in the ongoing recovery of Guam's tourism industry will be pressing for more Japanese people to visit the island.

That commitment was shared with local government officials during a visit from the Japan Association of Travel Agents, which chose Guam as its host for a board meeting involving at least 17 of its members.

A reception to welcome the group was held Saturday, hosted by the Guam Visitors Bureau and including the Japan Guam Travel Association, the governor, island mayors and the Guam International Airport Authority.

The event was intended to help those involved find ways to increase outbound travel from Japan to Guam, officials said.

“We were thankful that the Guam Visitors Bureau, who organized the event, invited the Guam International Airport Authority to this ... historic meeting with JATA having their board meeting here on Guam. I don’t think it's been done, ever. It was quite an event,” Ricky Hernandez, GIAA deputy director, said.

Guam's airport has yet to see a return to pre-pandemic levels of incoming travelers from Japan. Currently, the Japanese market is only 7% to 10% recovered, according to the authority.

“For the airport, we are excited for the opportunity to receive an increase in Japanese tourists post-pandemic. We understand that this (is a) meeting of the large travel agencies in and around Japan,” Hernandez said. "That would be a potential increase of arrivals, as well as airport activity. So, we are looking forward to all of that."

He said the meeting helped to update local officials on the latest policy changes from the Japanese government regarding travel.

“There’s some decisions that have been announced in Japan ... in regard to lowering their category of their public-health-related status. And so, that would open doors to international travel. At least in the minds of those travel agencies, as well as those trying to get Japanese tourists back to traveling again.” Hernandez said.

He said travel agencies are looking at stepping up marketing efforts that promote travel to Guam.

“In just speaking with some of the travel agency heads, … they’re looking forward to increasing and selling Guam packages. And so, that, of course, would mean more flights from the different Japan carriers,” he said. “It was good that we were present to speak with some of the travel agencies because it helps us plan ahead. ... We (will) work with our regulatory agencies and tenants and service providers at the airport to plan for that influx when it does happen.”

The Guam Daily Post reached out to GVB for more information regarding the JATA board meeting, which reportedly wrapped up early this week. However, responses to questions were not available as of press time Tuesday.