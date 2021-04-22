Japanese government offers research, undergraduate student scholarships

The Japanese government is offering scholarships for research students and for undergraduate students who wish to study at Japanese universities.

According to the Consulate-General of Japan scholarship applications are now being accepted. Qualified applicants will be able to study as research or undergraduate students under the Japanese Government, Monbukagakusho Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology MEXT Scholarship Program for 2022.

Undergraduate

To apply for the undergraduate program, applicants must:

• Hold U.S. citizenship and live in Guam or CNMI (U.S. citizens who hold dual citizenship with Japan may apply under the condition they relinquish their Japanese citizenship upon selection.

• Born on or after April 2, 1997

• Have either completed a 12-year regular course of school education or graduated from a school equivalent to senior high school in Japan;

• Be willing to learn Japanese and receive university education in Japanese;

• Be able to leave for and arrive in Japan from April 1-7, 2022.

All applications submitted to the Consulate-General of Japan by May 21, 2021. Candidates whose applications pass the initial screening will be invited to take the writing test. The candidates who pass the writing test will have the interview at the Consulate-General of Japan in Hagåtña.

For more information and an application form, visit the website.

Research scholarship

To apply, applicants must:

• Hold U.S. citizenship and live in Guam or CNMI. U.S. citizens who hold dual citizenship with Japan may apply under the condition they relinquish their Japanese citizenship upon selection;

• Born on or after April 2, 1987;

• Be a university graduate at the time of participation in the program;

• Be able to leave for and arrive in Japan between the April 1-7, 2022, or within two weeks of the date set by the receiving university for the beginning of the semester;

• Conduct research in the same or related field majored as an undergraduate;

• Be able to contact and obtain a letter of acceptance from a professor at the Japanese university they wish to enter.

All applications submitted to the Consulate-General of Japan by May 21. Those candidates who pass the initial screening will be invited for an interview at the Consulate-General of Japan in Hagåtña.

For more information and an application form, visit the Study in Japan website.