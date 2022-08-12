Japanese School students learn about sustainable development

Students who attend the Japanese School were joined in July by representatives of the University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant, who led discussions about the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, according to the latest newsletter from UOG CIS and SG.

In an effort to increase awareness and put SDGs into action, the Japanese School students also learned about the Guam Green Growth, or G3, program.

Teachers from the Japanese School, along with Tori Manely, SG outreach coordinator, and Phil Cruz, CIS sustainability coordinator, led a discussion on SDGs and the G3 program, the newsletter stated.

“With these sustainable development goals, the United Nations said that the year 2020 to 2030 is the decade of action, meaning we have 10 years to achieve all of these goals all over the world to have a sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future,” Cruz said to the students.

After discussions were complete, students were asked to share their thoughts in writing.

Levi, a seventh grade student, said, “Thank you for coming to teach us about what’s happening around us, what we can do about it, and what is already being done to solve these problems. We really appreciate it.”

Another student, Karen, an eighth grader, shared her thoughts about solar-powered transportation for Guam. “I thought it was very suitable for Guam because of the strong sunshine,” she said.