Jaycee White had three words to share after being acquitted of all charges in connection with the death of his friend Brian Cruz.

"I'm just thankful," said White, who was in tears as he hugged his loved ones after hearing a Superior Court of Guam jury's unanimous verdict of not guilty.

Cruz died following a fight in Tumon in 2016, Post files state.

It took the jury less than one day to deliberate and acquit White of the charge of aggravated assault along with a lesser included offense of assault.

Defense attorney Randall Cunliffe and prosecuting attorney Sean Brown declined to comment Thursday following the reading of the verdict before Judge Dana Gutierrez.

Incident in Tumon

In late October 2016, White and his friend Richard Ragadio tried to convince Cruz not to fight a bouncer at Club 4Play in Tumon. Surveillance footage showed Cruz and Ragadio interacting on the street when White ran toward Cruz and swung at him. Cruz fell and suffered head injuries that later led to his death. Ragadio later pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension as a misdemeanor.

In November 2017, White was found guilty of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and acquitted of manslaughter and negligent homicide charges stemming from the incident. He appealed his conviction in August 2018, claiming the Superior Court had committed errors with instructions for jurors and jury verdict forms.

The high court reversed the conviction and remanded the case for a new trial.