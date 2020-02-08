Jayson Song awaits sentencing for drug conviction

The defense needs more time before sentencing can move forward for a man convicted of drug charges in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Jayson Song appeared before Judge Vernon Perez for sentencing on Friday. However, defense attorney Clyde Lemons said he objects to the presentence investigation and requested the court delay sentencing until certain concerns are addressed.

Perez continued the hearing for Feb 21.

“Mr. Song, I am interested to provide you the most appropriate sentencing associated with your trial, of course,” said Judge Perez.

In November 2019, a jury found Song guilty of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a lesser included offense.

Song was arrested in December 2016 after the victim, who was 17 at the time, told police that he had lured her into his vehicle in early November and led her into smoking methamphetamine before sexually assaulting her multiple times throughout the day.

Song was acquitted of four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver.