Jayson Song requests no jail time

A man convicted of drug charges in the Superior Court of Guam has asked that he serve no additional jail time so that he can get treatment for his drug use as well as post-traumatic stress disorder.

Jayson Song and defense attorney Clyde Lemons appeared before Judge Vernon Perez for sentencing on Friday.

Lemons recommended a five-year suspended prison sentence with credit for time served.

It was said in court that the prosecution recommended a 15-year sentence for Song.

Lemons argued his client permanently suffers from PTSD and that the Department of Corrections would be unable to provide him treatment.

“There is very little treatment for veterans who have suffered injury in the military. We know that is a fact because both probation and his Army records show he was categorized as a Gulf War-era veteran. He was in a combat zone,” said Lemons. “Men and women like my client need treatment. His PTSD and traumatic brain injury led him to self-medicate.”

Perez took the matter under advisement and will sentence Song on Feb. 28.

In November 2019, a jury found Song guilty of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a lesser included offense.

Song was arrested in December 2016 on charges of raping a teen, who was 17 at the time. He had told police that he lured her into his vehicle in early November 2016 and led her into smoking methamphetamine before sexually assaulting her multiple times throughout the day, according to court documents.

He was acquitted of four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver.