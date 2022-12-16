A passenger in the red Jeep that crashed into Jerry Kitchen said the defendant did not drink before the incident.

The trial for Nakita Aguon, who has been charged with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor connected to a red Jeep crashing into Jerry Kitchen on Feb. 25, 2021, continued Thursday morning with one of the passengers in the vehicle, Tracy Matanane, testifying.

Matanane was called as a witness Wednesday in the Superior Court of Guam and answered questions from Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan before answering questions from Aguon's attorney, David Lujan, on Thursday.

Lujan's line of questioning involved asking Matanane to recall being interviewed by the AG's Office earlier this year.

Lujan asked Matanane what she said in her interview. In particular, whether Aguon drank that night. Previous testimony at trial revealed Matanane and Aguon, along with other women, were seen on camera drinking at a Hågatña bar, The Venue, shortly before the crash.

"You never told them Ms. Aguon drank (alcohol) that night?" Lujan asked.

"I never told them Ms. Aguon drank, yes," Matanane replied before explaining she didn't remember much when being interviewed because of the time that passed and also because she "had too much to drink."

Redirect

In Lujan's questioning, he mentioned a report made by the prosecution's office relating to Matanane's interview. Matanane was able to review it herself and testified that there was an error which indicated the Jeep was owned by her.

Following Lujan's cross-examination, Olan had the opportunity to ask Matanane questions again, the first one being whether her statement in the report was true.

"Nakita was the driver, ... I sat in the back seat, ... That I heard loud noises, ... It was bumpy and I was yelling 'stop' in the car, ... That I had a lot to drink and that I was in and out, I believe that's what was typed there," Matanane said.

Then Olan followed up on Matanane saying earlier that Aguon did not drink alcohol prior to the crash.

"I believe she didn't drink alcohol," Matanane said.

"Have you seen the surveillance video from The Venue the night you were there?" Olan followed up.

"No," she replied. Olan suggested he play the recording, but was met by an objection from Lujan.

Judge Alberto Tolentino, however, overruled the objection and allowed the video to be played, which Olan stopped and started to show the different times Aguon was drinking.

At one point in the video, Matanane confirmed Aguon took a shot with another passenger in the vehicle the night of the crash, off-duty police officer Joneen Terlaje.