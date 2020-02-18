Jeff's Pirates Cove crew saves kite boarder

The crew at Jeff's Pirates Cove in Ipan helped to rescue a kite boarder who got tangled in the kite's string and was nearly swept off the reef Monday afternoon.

Bar manager at Jeff's Pirates Cove, Douglas Phillip, said he was manning the bar when a woman came to him and told him there was a guy who fell off his kite board and needed help.

That's when Phillip glanced over toward the channel and saw the man, then immediately strapped on his rescue gear and rushed over with personal watercraft together with Lornis Rhaym, chief of security at Jeff's.

When they got to the man, they found him tangled, holding on to the string but managed to stay afloat by hanging onto his kite with his head nearly submerged.

As the Jet Skis rocked back and forth from the rough ocean currents, Phillip told the man to release the string, so he could pull him up onto the watercraft.

However, Phillip said, the man also wanted to pull up his kite in the attempt to save it. It was then that he told the man to leave the kite behind, because his life was more important.

Within five minutes, Phillip said they were able to transport the man with his kite, safely back to shore.

The two who are both trained in search and rescue, "We're always ready," he added.

Although the man looked exhausted, he said, he was able to grab a bite to eat before leaving.

According to Phillip, he has made 25 rescues off the channel— known to most locals as Togcha Bay.

This deadly channel is just off the coast of Jeff's Pirates Cove and has been the site of numerous drownings.

According to Rhaym, the man fell close to the shore line. However, because of the strong currents in the channel, he was immediately pulled further out to the ocean.

Rhaym said if he and Phillip weren't there, it may have been much worse.

Phillip said tour guides should educate tourists about water safety and the dangers of going out to sea when conditions seem hazardous for swimming.

He also suggested that more signs should be put up at beaches with different languages to inform tourists to raise awareness.