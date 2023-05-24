Jeff's Pirates Cove buzzed with activity Saturday as beekeepers celebrated World Bee Day, educating the community on the important role bees play in the ecosystem and, of course, to taste some honey in hopes of changing the culture around bees.

Interested residents from around the island showed up for the event at the restaurant property in Ipan, Talo'fo'fo'.

"Whenever someone would see bees in their backyard, the first thing (they do) is call the pest control company – 'Got to get rid of these bees' – but now, instead of doing that, we’re actually saying, call the beekeeper and let them take the bees where they are needed for farming or honey production,” said Christopher Rosario, president of the Guam Beekeepers Association, and Guam Department of Agriculture state entomologist. "What that allowed is it changed the culture. Instead of killing these bees, we need to protect them."

The Guam Beekeepers Association started with roughly six beekeepers – today there are 100.

“The growth of the Guam Beekeepers Association during COVID-19 allowed the network to really establish. ... The one thing that we needed to do was change the culture around bees,” Rosario told The Guam Daily Post.

That change in mindset is what Rosario said contributed to the growth of the beekeeping community on Guam.

The honeybee was introduced to Guam from Hawaii in 1907, with the intent of growing the bee industry on the island. However, the bees did not acclimate to local flowers present on Guam at the time, according to Rosario.

“One hundred years later, today, they’ve acclimated to several different native plants. So not only are bees pollinating crops on Guam, but they’re pollinating native plants as well,” he said.

That’s where conservation of native species comes into play.

“The bees are contributing to that, so that’s what kind of allowed bees to grow here on Guam,” Rosario said.

'The opportunity is there'

While Guam has potential for a bee product industry, Rosario said, it’s still in its infancy.

“Although we have 100 beekeepers, it’s still not enough to help contribute to the honey market ... but if you are talking (about) 200 to 300 beekeepers, even if they’re backyard beekeepers, small-time beekeepers can help contribute to that. So, it’s not about one beekeeper owning 100 hives, it’s about 100 beekeepers owning a single hive and contributing to the industry,” he explained.

Rosario has been a beekeeper for 10 years, over that time he noted that Guam is the perfect environment for nature’s pollinators as they can flourish without disease, parasites or predators.

“There’s this tiny mite called the Varroa mite that kills honeybees worldwide, and we don’t have that on Guam. ... The opportunity is there for growth because there’s nothing holding us back from developing the industry,” he said.

'We love bees. We love honey'

Kiersten Louis brought her two daughters to the event to encourage their love of bees.

“We love bees. We love honey. We love bees and I want to educate my kids more about bees and their importance in everyday life and the world today. It’s a great family activity for us to get out and do,” the Tamuning resident said.

She told the Post her daughters couldn’t contain their excitement when they learned they’d attend the event.

“When I asked them this morning, they gasped, ‘Yes, we want to go,' and they’ve been pestering me all morning since I brought it up. They could not wait to get down here. They’re dragging me around everywhere,” Louis said.

While there, she and her children went from booth to booth, learning all they could about bees and their importance.

They even got to taste how different honey can be, even if the hives are just 5 miles apart.

“I think it’s a fantastic representation of just how diverse it can be, depending on location. You get different flavors depending on what kind of flowers are available, … different kind(s) of pollen, it just shows the importance of having diversity,” she said. “I am really, really happy to see more honey made locally because even here, my daughter has allergy issues, seasonal allergies. And I know that having local honey can help with seasonal allergies. And just to see beekeeping and the honeymaking in this community grow here, it’s really nice."

Louis said she hoped more events like World Bee Day are held for children.

“It's great for the kids to experience, see and learn more things. I am all for it,” she said.

Call a beekeeper

Rosario, meanwhile, hoped that everyone who attended the event would leave with the understanding that bees can help contribute to food security and sustainability.

“I want them to walk out feeling that there’s no need to kill honeybees if they see them in their backyard. The need is to call a beekeeper and let us retrieve the bees and put them out where there are farms that need the pollination. I also want them to walk out knowing that the beekeepers' community is trying to help contribute to the food security, food sustainability on Guam,” Rosario said.

Learn more by calling the Guam Beekeepers Association at 671-487-1640.