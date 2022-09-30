Jeju Air on Guam for a decade

Together with Jeju Air, the Guam Visitors Bureau and the Guam International Airport Authority on Sep. 27 celebrated the airline's 10 years of serving Guam and Incheon, South Korea.

On board its 10th anniversary flight, GVB, GIAA and Jeju Air representatives welcomed almost 200 passengers with gift bags, CHamoru music, and "Kiko," the bureau's Guam rail bird mascot.

“Today marks an important milestone for Jeju Air as we celebrate our 10th year anniversary for the Guam branch. We currently stand as the No. 1 low-cost carrier in South Korea and have successfully provided transportation services to Guam for over 18 million passengers from 2012 to 2021. To date, Jeju Air has transported a total of 40,900 passengers from May 2022, and we look forward to continuing our services for many more years to come, as Jeju Air plans for route expansion to include other cities in South Korea and Japan,” Jeju Air CEO E-Bae Kim said in a release from GVB.

Since Sept. 27, 2012, when Jeju Air began service between Incheon and Guam, it has offered cheap, dependable and secure travel to the island, GVB said in its release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The company established itself when it was founded in 2005 as one of Korea's most dependable and creative low-cost airlines, revolutionizing air travel, the bureau said.

Gimpo-Jeju is the busiest aviation route in the world, GVB said in its release. Some 49 destinations in Asia-Pacific, including Japan, China, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Guam, Saipan, Russia and Laos are served by Jeju Air, which operates more than 84 routes overall.

“The airline continues to thrive while offering customers exceptional values in air travel thanks to its unwavering commitment to safety and continuous improvement through customer-centric thinking,” the bureau said.