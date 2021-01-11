The Palau International Coral Reef Center welcomes Jeremiah Ngiratreged, who joins the team to help oversee the implementation of the Palau National Marine Sanctuary.

His duties as PNMS surveillance and enforcement officer include managing and coordinating operations within the Maritime Operations Center of the Division of Marine Law Enforcement. He will play an important role in coordinating both regional and local partners to aid with the monitoring and surveillance of the PNMS, according to a PICRC press release.

He most recently worked as the clerk of court at the Center from Palau Judiciary Branch. Using both his experience at the court, and his educational background in criminal justice, Ngiratreged stated that he would like to use this opportunity working at PICRC to advance his skills in a new sector, PICRC stated in the release.