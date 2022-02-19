Jeremy Janell Alvarez will no longer be taking a plea deal from the government.

Instead, the 20-year-old will take his murder case to trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Alvarez stands accused in the 2020 deadly bludgeoning of 77-year-old Sun Cha Park Allen.

He appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday.

Defense attorney Douglas Moylan said he has yet to receive the results of the DNA test that was conducted by the FBI.

The court told prosecutors to find out the status of the test results.

Perez said he anticipates the trial to potentially begin in the summer.

Prosecutors previously told the court that they were finalizing a plea agreement with Alvarez.

During the initial investigation, Alvarez allegedly told police he struck the victim "five to 10 times" after she touched his genital area on Dec. 8, 2020.

He and the victim lived in the same house that was shared by multiple households.

Alleged attack

He faces charges of murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Alvarez is scheduled to appear back in court March 21.