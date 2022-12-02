Jerry Kitchen crash: Defense questions officer on footage

Defense counsel for the woman accused of crashing a car into a Tamuning restaurant questioned whether police knew for sure the drinks consumed before the crash had contained alcohol.

The trial for Nakita Aguon continued Thursday morning in the Superior Court of Guam in Hagåtña. Aguon faces a misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired after allegedly crashing a red Jeep into Jerry Kitchen in February.

Officer Morgan Reyes of the Guam Police Department testified as a witness. After explaining to the prosecution earlier this week that she was one of several officers tasked with reinvestigating the crash, she was cross-examined by Aguon's attorney, David Lujan.

While questioning Reyes, Lujan played video surveillance footage that showed Aguon and a group of women consuming what appeared to be alcoholic beverages at The Venue, a bar in Hagåtña. According to court documents, Aguon consumed several drinks and, about 15 minutes after leaving the bar, crashed into Jerry Kitchen.

Lujan occasionally paused the footage to ask Reyes about what she saw, with a pause often coming after the women took sips of their drinks. He would then attempt to confirm whether Reyes knew what was in the drinks.

"What type of drink do you see in that glass?" Lujan asked Reyes during one pause.

"A dark one," Reyes replied.

"So, in other words, you see a glass that appears to have some dark-color liquid?" Lujan asked, and Reyes agreed.

"And you have no clue what's in there, right?" Lujan followed up.

"I do not," Reyes answered.

Lujan continued to ask Reyes similar questions. At one point he asked the police officer about the liquids in a shot glass, and whether in her interviews with the women accompanying Aguon – including off-duty Officer Joneen Terlaje – the women told Reyes what they drank.

"You interviewed Joneen?" Lujan asked.

"Yes, sir," Reyes answered.

"Did you ask Joneen, you know, what was in those shot glasses?" Lujan asked Reyes, who said she did not because she saw the video after interviewing Terlaje.

After the crash at Jerry Kitchen, Aguon was issued a citation for imprudent driving and was charged about a month later as a result of a follow-up investigation.

According to Lujan, Aguon should not have been charged because the charges were the result of a "cover-up" for GPD officers. He said evidence will show Aguon was not the driver of the Jeep.