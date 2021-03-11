Jerry Li and more than a handful of his staff spent Monday gathering up the broken tables and chairs, washing the kitchen area, and sweeping up the glass shards at his Tamuning restaurant, Jerry Kitchen.

It was nearly two weeks ago that the driver of a Jeep crashed through the front glass windows and drove straight through the dining area toward the kitchen.

“Somebody drove the car into the restaurant!” said Li, as he recalled what he saw the night of the Feb. 24 crash. “There was all this damage.”

The renowned chef opened the Hong Kong-style restaurant in 2017.

The Jeep also knocked out an entire wall near the kitchen.

“We have to repair the wall and the bar that is totally damaged. The window is all gone,” he said.

Li said he continues to calculate just how much damage was caused by the crash.

The restaurant’s tableware and linens were placed into the back of a pickup truck, as the cleaning continued inside.

When asked how long he estimates before business will be back up and running, he said, “We don’t know. Maybe a couple of months. When we open, I hope the customers come back.”

On Friday, Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio confirmed that he relaunched the investigation into the crash.

GPD’s Highway Patrol officers are now leading the investigation.

Ignacio noted "growing community concern" after he said one of his officers, who was off-duty at the time, was a passenger in the Jeep.

The case is still classified as an auto-runoff roadway.

The unnamed driver was given a citation by responding officers, but was not given a sobriety test. The chief said that too is being investigated.

Li said the driver appeared to be a young lady, but he did not know anyone who was in the Jeep.

“How come they didn’t check if DUI or something?” he said.

However, Li said his priority is getting his restaurant reopened for his customers to once again enjoy his food, and for his employees to get back to work.

“I will worry about my business first. I don’t know what will happen,” he said.