A police officer tasked with conducting a follow-up investigation into a crash at Jerry Kitchen testified a fellow officer who responded to the scene did not follow "standard procedure."

In the trial of Nakita Aguon, who faces a misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired after a red Jeep she was operating crashed into the Tamuning restaurant last February, Guam Police Department Officer Scott Arceo continued his testimony after being called as a witness last week.

On Monday in the Superior Court of Guam, Arceo answered questions from Aguon's attorney, David Lujan.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Arceo, as he did in his testimony last week, said he was one of five officers tasked with reinvestigating the crash into Jerry Kitchen on Feb. 25, 2021, after the probe initially had been closed.

Aguon, after the crash, was issued a citation. She was charged about a month later as a result of the follow-up investigation.

Arceo testified as part of that second investigation. He interviewed the responding officers about the night of the crash, one of them being Eugenius Pewtress.

Lujan then asked him about the interview with Pewtress, in particular details related to off-duty Officer Joneen Terlaje being a passenger in the Jeep.

"In your interview of Officer Pewtress, that Officer Pewtress told you Terlaje, Joneen Terlaje, handed him Ms. Aguon's driver's license and he wrote down her information even though Officer Pewtress did not ask Officer Terlaje for Ms. Aguon's identification, isn't that correct, sir?" Lujan asked Arceo.

"That's correct," Arceo replied, before Lujan asked the officer of 24 years about "standard procedure" for officers arriving to a crash.

"In your interview of Officer Pewtress, you questioned his investigative technique. Isn't that true?" Lujan asked Arceo who replied, "That's correct."

"In fact, you questioned Officer Pewtress why he didn't separate Officer Terlaje from Ms. Aguon, as that is standard procedure upon arriving at a crash scene. Isn't that true?" Lujan followed up.

"That's correct," Arceo answered, before agreeing with Lujan on the fact Pewtress said he "didn't know why he did that."

Aguon was also never interviewed after the crash, according to Arceo, because she was "distraught."

Throughout the questioning of Arceo, Lujan asked the officer multiple times about a G4S security guard being the only witness to the crash and saying Aguon wasn't the driver of the car.

Arceo was unable to answer because "he didn't read that part of the report."

Lujan said in his opening statements that Aguon's charges were the result of a "cover-up" for police officers and explained evidence will show she wasn't the driver of the Jeep.