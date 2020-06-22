The Department of Public Works’ deputy director Jesse Garcia is leading the Department of Parks and Recreation - again.

DPR director John Burch, who was appointed in March after Richard Ybanez resigned in February, has been temporarily detailed to Guam Ancestral Lands Commission.

GALC executive director Joe Angoco is on extended medical leave, according to Janela Carrera, governor’s communications director.

Burch’s reassignment follow’s his announcement last week that he was trying to move homeless people from Paseo Point in Hagåtña as government officials works to reopen the island to tourism.

DPR’s deputy director is Victor Villagomez.

Garcia said he’s meeting with DPR staff this morning to get up to speed on the work the agency is doing.