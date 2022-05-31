Dozens of people who gathered at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti to honor a friend or family member on Memorial Day looked up to the heavens, as fighter jets flew in formation overhead.

The military honors were just one part of this year's event organized by the offices of the governor and veterans affairs. As is tradition, wreaths for conflicts as far back as World War I were laid to memorialize local veterans who lost their lives while serving their country.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said that, while planting flags in preparation for Memorial Day over the weekend, she felt the honor that permeates through the grounds of Guam's veterans cemetery, but acknowledged that for many, observing the holiday can be tough.

"It can hurt to remember, but the hurt is how we feel – and how we heal," she said. "To all who are fighting the pain of loss, as hard as it is to believe, I promise you the day will come when the image of your loved one brings a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye."

Losing a veteran during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the most restrictive social gathering policies was especially tough. Family members of those who were buried without final military honors were formally presented with the United States burial flags.

The governor hoped that the pride families felt seeing their member of the military in their uniform remains a "source of solace" in their memories.

"They live forever in our hearts. Forever proud; forever honorable," she said, later adding: "Death and loss are not relics of our history, but they are part of our story of our humanity. Here, at our Guam Veterans Cemetery, lies heroes – who gave their last full measure of devotion in past conflicts."

Leon Guerrero said the island will be forever grateful for the actions of veterans who served throughout the globe, during war and peacekeeping efforts.

"We are free today because they were brave. They are sentinels of liberty, defenders of the downtrodden, liberators of the nations. On this Memorial Day, we honor their legacy and their sacrifice," she said. "Duty and honor, island and country – they lived for it. And they died for it."

Memorial trek

Memorial Day gives residents a chance to be reminded of the duty they have to the memory of their loved one, and the future for which they fought, according to the governor.

For more than 200 cyclists, their duty was expressed in a mass ride through the island, stopping at various cemeteries where family and friends rest. This was the third year the Ride for the Fallen was organized, and many participants are members of the military, whether it be active duty, guard or reserve.

This year's route took the cyclists from Paseo de Susana to Naval Base Guam.

"We owe them our full and best efforts to protect the people and home for which they died. We owe them the work of our hands and our hearts, to ensure that democracy endures: a democracy that bends towards liberty, that gives everybody a chance of prosperity," Leon Guerrero said. "Every generation has to fight for it. And generation after generation of heroes has signed up to be part of this fight, part of this cause."