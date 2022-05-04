John F. Kennedy High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets brought home five trophies from the Golden Bear West Coast Nationals 2022.

The 26 cadets, who arrived home Tuesday night, went up against 24 other teams from the Northern Marianas, California and Texas, according to John F. Kennedy High School aerospace science instructor Senior Master Sgt. Victor P. Rosario.

The cadets put in up to four hours of practice after school each day, he said, and “their dedication paid off."

The Armed Team took first place in Armed Sweepstakes, which means JFK’s Armed Team was the best team in the competition because their scores were the highest in the three categories: regulation, inspection and exhibition, according to fellow instructor Master Sgt. Joe Mafnas.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Armed Team also took first place in the Varsity Exhibition. The Unarmed Team took second place in their Varsity Exhibition. The cadets also took fourth place in a regulation drill.

And cadet Ha’ani Maratita took home first place in the Armed Team Commanders Award.

“That means she was the best commander there was in that division,” Mafnas said. “I’ve been here since 2000 and just that demeanor, the way she presents herself, I knew she would get the trophy. I told her that before the competition and look at her now – she’s taking it home.”