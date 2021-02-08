JFK High School students encouraged to participate in clinic

John F. Kennedy High School students who haven't gotten their TB, or tuberculosis, tests as well as school-required vaccinations can participate in a free clinic at the school.

The Guam Department of Education and the Department of Public Health and Social Services will be administering free tuberculosis (TB) skin tests, as well as Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis Vaccine (Tdap), to students from 8 a.m.-noon today, according to a school press release.

The free clinic is being conducted for JFK students who are pending required vaccinations and TB skin tests. The testing will be conducted at the main office area.

JFK student-athletes are highly encouraged to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing on-campus.

Students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians to sign consent forms. All participants are encouraged to bring their latest shot records with them. Parents and legal guardians also may receive the flu shot.

Participants will need to follow the COVID-19 mitigation guidelines:

· Undergo a temperature check before entering campus;

· Wear a mask at all times;

· Maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet; and

· Wash hands or use hand sanitizer often.

For more information, call 642-2100.