It appears a resolution was recently reached between students and the administration at John F. Kennedy High School in Tamuning about school uniforms, the Guam Department of Education confirmed Monday.

“The issue has been resolved with the students and school leadership,” said Francis Santos, acting GDOE superintendent. “With respect to the individual school, the issue has been resolved. The principal and students were able to meet a resolution last Thursday.”

He was not specific about the resolution to the matter.

Students at the Home of the Islanders were calling for a change in the school’s dress code when complaints surfaced on social media citing sexism toward girls.

One student shared with The Guam Daily Post that more than 50 girls were sent to the office Aug. 25, due to their wearing “short shorts.”

Another told the Post she was cited because her folded-up uniform shorts were “distracting.”

In response, a petition was anonymously created to raise awareness and to bring change to the matter. As of Monday, more than 1,500 people had signed.

The high school's dress code policy states that shorts must be worn at the natural waist above the point of the hip and must not be more than one size larger than the actual waist size of the student.

The code also states that shorts must be worn no higher than 3 inches above the knee.

Ripped shorts, shorts with holes, short shorts, and shorts with cargo pockets are among those that students should “avoid.” But students disagreed.

The petition states: “Females should be able to wear something that makes them feel comfortable. We females shouldn't have to dress according to what the school board thinks is best for us.”

The high school's dress code policy also detailed, “Repeated refusals to follow the dress code will warrant progressive student disciplinary action, including parent conference, lunch time detention, and denial of privileges.”

According to Santos, a meeting has been scheduled that includes himself, GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz, and high school principals to follow up on whether other issues arose regarding school uniforms.