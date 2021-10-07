Two more families are mourning loved ones whose deaths were linked to COVID-19.

The Joint Information Center was notified of the two deaths, which occurred on Oct. 6:

• The 209th COVID-19-related fatality was a 72-year-old woman whom doctors pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The woman had underlying health conditions and wasn't vaccinated. The JIC report said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 6.

• The 210th COVID-19-related fatality was a 63-year-old woman who also was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital. She was fully vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 6, the JIC reported.

“Too many families and loved ones have experienced the greatest loss and sadness over the course of this pandemic," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, adding that she and first gentleman Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio offer their sympathies.

“May their passing not be in vain - that we each take the extra precautions to protect ourselves and those around us with all the tools available to us."

Officials reiterated the need for residents to take extra precautions for themselves and their loved ones.

"Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. Seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911 if you have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, or bluish lips or face," the JIC report stated.

Officials also continue to encourage residents to get tested for COVID-19. The Department of Public Health and Social Services, along with the Guam National Guard, are conducting COVID-19 community testing at the Micronesia Mall underground parking garage in anticipation of this week's inclement weather.

The testing clinic will be held from 7-10 a.m. on Oct. 7; it takes place of the test site typically held at the Old Carnival Grounds in Tiyan.

Testing at Tiyan is expected to resume on Friday and continue on Saturday. The site will be open for testing from 8 a.m.- noon. Rapid antigen testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. There's a limit of four people per vehicle and you don't have to have symptoms to get tested. Residents are asked to bring a photo ID.

58 hospitalized; 159 new cases

The JIC reported 58 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, noting that 33 of those patients are unvaccinated.

Seventeen of the 58 patients are in the intensive care units and a total of 10 are on ventilators.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,405 tests performed on Oct 5.

Of the new cases, 33 were identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been a total of 15,789 officially reported cases. There are 2,452 people in active isolation. The CAR score has increased slightly from last week to 27.4.