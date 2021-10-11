There were two more COVID-19 related fatalities on Oct. 8 and 9, bringing the island's total fatality numbers to 214, according to the Joint Information Center.

The 213th COVID-19 related fatality was a 50-year-old man, a patient at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam who was vaccinated and had underlying medical concerns. He died on Oct. 8, which is also the day he tested positive, officials said.

The 214th COVID-19 related fatality was a 61-year-old man who was partially vaccinated and also had other medical concerns. He was a patient at the Guam Memorial Hospital where he died on Oct. 9. Officials said he was a known COVID-19 positive patient.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expressed the condolences from her and her husband, as well as the lieutenant governor "to the families of the individuals who have succumbed to this virus.”

“We continue to urge everyone to be diligent in protecting one another in every way so fewer people will have to experience such tragic losses like these.”

Hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases

There are 53 COVID-19 patients at local hospitals, the JIC reported on Monday. Of those, 12 are in the intensive care units and nine are on ventilators.

On Monday night, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 out of 137 tests performed on Oct. 10. Three cases were identified through contact tracing.

An additional 93 cases were also reported today as a result of complete analysis and case submissions from other clinics for preliminary COVID-19 test results reported Oct. 9 – 10. Official case counts for the past weekend results are as follows:

Oct. 9: 111 of 1,043 test positive for COVID-19; 51 cases previously reported and 27 cases were identified through contact tracing.

Oct. 10: 94 of 966 test positive for COVID-19; 61 cases previously reported and 44 cases were identified through contact tracing.

There are now 16,276 officially reported cases in Guam, which is roughly 10% of the island's population.

There are 2,712 people in active isolation. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 24.3, which is several times higher than the 2.5 that officials said is the ideal score for Guam. The CAR Score takes into account Guam's COVID-19 hospitalizations, new daily cases and other factors.