A 33-year-old man who was fully vaccinated is Guam’s 321st COVID-19-related fatality, according to the Joint Information Center.

The man had underlying health conditions and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on Feb. 8, according to the Joint Information Center on Thursday. The man did not have a booster shot, according to JIC.

“While we have made so much progress in this pandemic, with each loss we are reminded that our fight with this virus continues,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “To his family and loved ones, we grieve with you and extend our prayers and sympathies during this difficult time.”

JIC reported 39 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and four of them were under intensive care.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 276 new cases of COVID-19 or 35% of 779 tested on Feb. 23.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at the University of Guam Calvo Field House will remain operational through March 2.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will then transition to the Guam Community College Multipurpose Auditorium in Mangilao on March 4 and continue on March 5, 7, and 8, 10, 11, and 12.

While walk-ins are accepted, residents are urged to make appointments at tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

(Daily Post Staff)