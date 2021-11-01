Hospitals reported four COVID-19-related fatalities, with three patients unvaccinated and one vaccinated, according to the Joint Information Center.

This brings the island’s total deaths linked to the novel coronavirus to 242. The JIC reported:

• The 239th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 29. The patient was a 78-year-old woman who wasn’t vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 22.

• The 240th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 30. The patient was a 46-year-old man, who was vaccinated and, according to the JIC, had “unknown underlying health conditions.” He tested positive on Oct. 29.

• The 241st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Oct. 31. The patient was a 63-year-old woman. She was not vaccinated, the JIC reported and also had “unknown underlying health conditions.” She tested positive on Oct. 28.

The 242nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Oct. 31. The patient was a 95-year-old woman who wasn’t vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 20.

“Jeff, Josh, and I are deeply saddened by the passing of more of our island brothers and sisters, and we ask the community to join us in prayer as we extend our sincerest condolences to their loved ones in mourning,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Remembering the lives of those we have lost to this virus especially as the holidays draw near should give us pause. Let’s honor their legacies and do everything that we can to protect all those around us.”

With news of another person determined to be dead on arrival, officials continue to urge residents to look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19 and to seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911 if you or someone you know is having trouble breathing, has persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, or has bluish lips or face.

Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 from Oct. 29 – 31. These include 13 new cases of COVID-19 out of 155 tests performed on Oct. 31 and 65 cases reported on Monday, Nov. 1, following a complete analysis and case submissions from clinics for Oct. 30 – 31 tests. Official case counts for the past weekend results are as follows:

• Oct. 29: 111 cases confirmed.

• Oct. 30: 78 of 1,320 test positive for COVID-19; 36 cases were previously reported. 40 cases were identified through contact tracing.

• Oct. 31: 44 of 735 test positive for COVID-19; 21 cases were previously reported. No cases were identified through contact tracing.