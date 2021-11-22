JIC: 4 new cases of COVID-19

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported four new cases of COVID-19 in a preliminary count released Sunday.

The results were out of 213 tests analyzed Nov. 20, according to a release from the Joint Information Canter. The total will be adjusted sometime today, after pending analyses and submissions from other clinics are complete.

Out of 1,867 cases in active isolation, 19 are being treated in local hospitals, JIC reported.

“Based on today's data, if we were to compare two hypothetical populations of 100,000 people each, vaccinated versus unvaccinated, there would be eight vaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to 54 unvaccinated people hospitalized for COVID- 19,” JIC stated Sunday. “The risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 is about 7 times higher for the unvaccinated as compared to the vaccinated.”

Holiday schedule for vaccination clinics

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents 5 and older continue this week, but JIC noted two scheduling changes around Thanksgiving:

• Nov. 24: The vaccination clinic at the UOG field house will have shortened hours, operating from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Appointments made through http://tinyurl.com/vaxguam will be expedited, but walk-ins are welcome.

• Nov. 25: The vaccination clinic at the Northern Region Community Health Center, which normally takes place on Thursdays, will be closed on Thanksgiving.

As of Nov. 20, 124,975 residents 5 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, JIC reported.