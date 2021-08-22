JIC: 45 new COVID-19 cases; 24 people hospitalized

There are now 24 people in Guam’s hospitals who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 - and of those 19 aren’t vaccinated.

There’s also a preliminary count of 45 new COVID-19 cases out of the 697 tests conducted on Friday, Aug. 20, the Joint Information Center reported on Saturday night. The JIC is again reporting numbers over the weekend in an effort to keep the community informed of the latest data, according to the press release. Additional results are pending and submissions from various clinics will be gathered and reported on Monday.

Of those who are hospitalized, 12 each at Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City, there are four in the intensive care units - that’s two per hospital. One of those patients in the GRMC ICU is on a ventilator.

The JIC’s report noted: • Total cases: 9,343 • Deaths: 144

• People in isolation: 612 • People who have completed isolation: 8,578 • COVID-19 Area Risk (CAR) Score: 12.9

COVID-19 vaccination numbers

As of Friday, Guam had 106,795 people ages 12 and up, who’ve been vaccinated. That’s 78.4% of Guam’s eligible population, the JIC stated.

With continued vaccination effort continuing, there have been an additional 347 residents who’ve received their first dose in either the Modern or Pfizer, which require two doses; and 44 residents who’ve received the Johnson & Johnson.

COVID-19 testing

Free COVID-19 testing continues seven days a week at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan, Barrigada from 8 a.m. to noon. Daily testing will run through Aug. 28.

Only polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing will be performed. Up to 400 tests will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Samples will be collected through nasopharyngeal swabs. No symptoms are needed. Bring a photo ID.

The drive-thru testing site doesn’t provide tests for travel purposes. Residents can schedule those tests with the Northern Region Community Health Center (NRCHC) by calling (671) 635-7525/6.

The community is reminded to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they are identified as close contacts to confirmed positive cases or are experiencing any of the known COVID-19 symptoms, which include, but are not limited to:

· Cough

· Shortness of breath

· Fever

· Chills

· Muscle pain

· Sore throat

· New loss of taste or smell

This list is not exhaustive of all possible symptoms. Other less common symptoms reported, include gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit dphss.guam.gov or guamrecovery.com. For inquiries on COVID-19, contact 311 through a local number, or call the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10.