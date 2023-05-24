JIC: Conditions expected to worsen

Residents should expect wind and rain conditions to be more severe through the afternoon, as Typhoon Mawar makes its closest point of approach to Guam.

According to a release from the Joint Information Center, Mawar is experiencing an “eyewall replacement cycle,” which will affect its trajectory further as it closes in on the Mariana Islands.

“Conditions are expected to worsen within the next few hours. Based on the current forecast track, the eye is expected to pass over central Guam sometime between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., though passage over northern Guam or the southern part of the Rota Channel is still possible,” JIC stated.

Guam is currently weathering 61 to be 74 mph winds. Typhoon force winds of 74 to 104 mph is expected as the afternoon progresses.

The worst of the storm’s rain is still to come as well.

“Additional rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 inches are possible, with locally 20 to 25 inches possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” JIC stated.