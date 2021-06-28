JIC confirms 140th COVID-19-related death

Guam’s 140th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital at 3:04 p.m. on Sunday, the government of Guam's Joint Information Center confirmed Monday evening.

The patient was a 75-year-old man, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions, JIC reported.

He was admitted to Naval Hospital on June 21 and tested positive upon admission.

“Today we are reminded that although our island has made great strides to combat COVID-19, this virus remains a threat to our community. To those who loved him, Jeff, Josh, and I offer our deepest condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We still have so much work to do to further lower our risk. For those who have yet to get vaccinated, please do so – not just for yourself, but to protect those around you.”