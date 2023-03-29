JIC ends weekly updates on COVID; DPHSS scaling back

The Joint Information Center released its final weekly COVID-19 numbers update Monday, highlighting at the top of the release that the weekly updates would be discontinued.

For the last three years, the JIC has been reporting on the island's pandemic situation on a weekly basis, but after indications from Department of Public Health and Social Services officials that the island is now in more of an “endemic” phase, the JIC issued a special note.

“After March 27, 2023, weekly Joint Information Center releases, as they relate to COVID-19 results, will be discontinued. JIC releases will be issued only on an as-needed basis,” the center stated in JIC Release No. 1170.

The special note added that residents could view the most up-to-date COVID information, including the weekday surveillance summary report, on Public Health’s website.

DPHSS also has made other changes to related community engagement, including COVID testing and vaccination sites.

“The National Guard, they are going back to their usual duties, so we don’t have as many National Guardsmen as we used to,” Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero said during the last COVID briefing. "And then the people that have been doing the testing, they’ve switched over to doing the immunizations, because we do think it’s important to get immunizations up. It’s higher than a lot of states, but we aren’t going to sit on our laurels. We’ve got to encourage more because the more people that vaccinate, the less likely that it will spread."

Patrick Luces, DPHSS incident commander, confirmed that March 10 was the last day of Guard assistance.

“They’ve been assigned to other operations, not with Public Health," he said. “Our testing numbers did drop, so staff that were focusing on testing are now supporting vaccination. We are trying to ramp up vaccination again. Many of the staff support that we’ve had for COVID-19 have all returned to their respective agencies and organizations as COVID-19 has winded down.”

Outreach efforts

Vaccinations will continue to be conducted through Public Health’s disparity grant for at least another 12 months, Luces said.

“These are staff that are still out there doing the vaccines (and) doing homebounds for areas that need it. And we are also working with the mayors’ offices to at least do it every Friday for at least one mayor’s office,” Luces said March 16. The next vaccination outreach effort will be held April 7 at the Dededo Mayor’s Office.

“Homebounds, we do Monday, Tuesday, Thursday. One of the other things is that we know that COVID-19 deaths, over 50% are mainly those with diabetes and chronic disease, so one of the things we are trying to do is increase education for chronic disease and diabetes,” Luces said.