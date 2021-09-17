JIC: Five more lives lost in pandemic, 85 hospitalized, 204 new cases

The government of Guam's Joint Information Center confirmed five deaths Friday evening:

● The 175th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Sept. 13. The patient was a 63-year-old female, partially vaccinated, with underlying health concerns. She tested positive on Sept. 13.

● The 176th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Naval Hospital on Sept. 15. The patient was a 59-year-old male, with no known vaccination status, and with underlying health concerns. He tested positive on Sept. 15.

● The 177th COVID-19 related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 16. The patient was a 71-year-old female, unvaccinated, with no known underlying health concerns. She was a known positive case.

● The 178th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on September 17, 2021. The patient was a 65-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying health concerns. He tested positive on Sept. 17.

● The 179th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Sept. 17. The patient was a 58-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health concerns. She tested positive on September 17.

“The men and women who we keep in our thoughts and prayers tonight are far more than stats – they embody pleasant memories, sources of light, wisdom and love for families whose hearts are now in a place of torment,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Lives may continue to be lost at disturbing rates, with each loss regrettably offering more cautionary tales about a very real, very dangerous virus that can be controlled when we heed the warning signs.”

Hospitalized: 85

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high at 85. Fourteen patients were in the intensive care unit and eight were on ventilators to help them breathe.

Cases: 204

DPHSS reported 204 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,586 tests performed on September 16.

Twenty cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 13,349 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 179 deaths, 2,513 cases in active isolation, and 10,657 not in active isolation.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 36.2. The safe threshold is 2.5.