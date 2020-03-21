JIC: No comment on list of traveling golfers

The Joint Information Center has no comment on the published list of names that includes Guam residents who participated in the 73rd PAL Interclub Golf Tournament in the Philippines.

Images that list the players' names have circulated on social media this week with the claim that one of the participants is among the 12 Guam patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

The event was held from Feb. 23 to March 7 at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club and the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club.

The players returned from the Philippines prior to the governor implementing the mandatory quarantine for inbound passengers coming from that country.

Governor’s policy director Carlo Branch said the JIC could not comment on the list being circulated.

“I do not know the names of the COVID-19 positives,” said Branch. “Public Health has a number of investigations open and ongoing for the virus.”

Whenever a patient is confirmed to have the virus, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services begins tracing people who may have had contact with the patient.

Branch said those who potentially may have come in contact with patients who tested positive fall under the federal health privacy law, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.

“Investigators, nurses and others are going out to figure out if they had close contact,” he said. “They will be put on a list to be properly assessed.”

Health experts continue to urge any people who either may be experiencing symptoms of the virus or believe they may have come in contact with someone infected to contact their health care providers or Public Health immediately.

Public Health officials may be calling residents from a local landline or mobile phone number for tracing purposes. In these calls, no financial information will be asked, according to the department.