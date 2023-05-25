JIC: No fatalities reported so far

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Guam is “safe” as Supertyphoon Mawar continues to move away from the Mariana Islands.

In a video message published just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Leon Guerrero continued to urge all residents, despite the lightening wind and rain, along with traversable streets, to remain at home until Condition of Readiness 4 is declared. She did not disclose when that designation would be made.

“I am so glad we are safe. We have weathered this storm. The worst has gone by,” she said. “But we are going to continue experiencing tropical storm winds, up to about 40, 50 mph, so I ask you again to please stay home for your protection and your safety.”

In response to inquiries on whether any deaths or injuries related to Mawar have been reported, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s director of communications, told The Guam Daily Post the Joint Information Center was not aware of any fatalities “at this time.”

Officials were still “gathering” information on how many patients the Guam Memorial Hospital and public health clinics treated for injuries, she added.

“I have made a very initial assessment, and it seems that roads are passable, but you should not be on the roads,” the governor reported in her latest video message.

The Post has confirmed several roads, particularly in the interior of southern villages, portions of Marine Corps Drive in Hagåtña, are impassable with downed trees and other debris. Non-government vehicles have been observed on roadways, including in Tamuning. Paco-San Agustin did not respond when asked which passable streets or highways the governor was referencing.

“Stay home with your family. Continuing boarding up. Stay tuned, and stay calm. And again, please ’til you hear that it’s Condition of Readiness 4, stay home,” Leon Guerrero stated at the conclusion of her video message.